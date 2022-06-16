Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. EOG Resources comprises 1.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.86. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.