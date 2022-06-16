Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

