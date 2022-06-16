PIXEL Trading 32.1% Lower This Week (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $515,939.57 and $527.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,312.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00536776 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00249556 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00012917 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

