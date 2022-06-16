Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Plains GP by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 570,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Plains GP by 225.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Plains GP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 205,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,940. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

