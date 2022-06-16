Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Jun 16th, 2022

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.08. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 97,809 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$205.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.38.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTMGet Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

