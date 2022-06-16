PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Purchases 11,200 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $61,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MYPS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,151. The company has a market capitalization of $754.63 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of -1.58. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

