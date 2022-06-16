Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading 6.3% Higher

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 19,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,454,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.20.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 39,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

