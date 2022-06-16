PolkaDomain (NAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $139,028.64

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $139,028.64 and $135.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 125.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12,106.43 or 0.59516194 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00441466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00087508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012747 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.