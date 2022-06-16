PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of C$15.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78.
PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)
