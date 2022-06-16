PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$27.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PREKF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

PREKF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 28,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,929. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.26.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

