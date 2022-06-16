Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Primerica worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.72. 1,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,199. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

