Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Up 3%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.45 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.45 ($0.04). 131,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 347,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of £4.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.61.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

In related news, insider Hedley Clark acquired 119,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,798.08 ($5,823.62).

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.