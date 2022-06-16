ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $28.13

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $29.44. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 210,699 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

