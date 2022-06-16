Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.88

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

