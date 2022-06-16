PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 107.20 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.30). 812,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 955,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRSR. Berenberg Bank cut PRS REIT to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.40) price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.15) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get PRS REIT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 106.35. The company has a market cap of £582.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

PRS REIT Company Profile (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing £0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRS REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.