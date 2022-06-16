PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PSP Swiss Property from CHF 125 to CHF 140 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PSPSF stock remained flat at $$106.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.31. PSP Swiss Property has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail, gastronomy, and parking spaces. It owns 158 office and commercial properties, and 18 development sites and individual projects in Zurich, Geneva, Basel, Bern, and Lausanne.

