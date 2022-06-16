Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.58

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.58 and last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 34153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

