Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Head to Head Analysis

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pulmonx and Sigyn Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $48.42 million 11.48 -$48.66 million ($1.40) -10.70 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pulmonx.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -102.87% -26.08% -21.55% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -280.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pulmonx and Sigyn Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pulmonx presently has a consensus price target of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 108.06%. Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $0.93, suggesting a potential upside of 389.47%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than Pulmonx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Pulmonx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Pulmonx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulmonx beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cytokine cargos throughout the bloodstream. Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

