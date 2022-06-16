Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches Market Cap of $284.40 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,097.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,396.15 or 0.44882273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00421674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00083934 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012281 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

