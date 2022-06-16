Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.43

Pure Multi-Family REIT LP (CVE:RUF.U – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as high as C$6.43. Pure Multi-Family REIT shares last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 200-day moving average price of C$6.43.
About Pure Multi-Family REIT (CVE:RUF.U)
