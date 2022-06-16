Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is William Blair Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,687,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771,563 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises about 1.3% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 5.07% of Pure Storage worth $478,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pure Storage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.72 and a beta of 1.52. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Pure Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.