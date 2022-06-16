QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

QLC Chain (QLC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $30,576.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 127.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,053.17 or 0.58511290 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00431541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00085243 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012566 BTC.

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

