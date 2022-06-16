QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.