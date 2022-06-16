Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 7,000 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.42. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.01 and a twelve month high of $150.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,787,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 796,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,404,000 after purchasing an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

