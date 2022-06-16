Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $156.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PWR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.18.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $124.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

