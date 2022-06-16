Qubitica Price Reaches $11.94 on Exchanges (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Qubitica

Qubitica is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

