Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. blooom inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 52,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $2,936,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,618 shares of company stock valued at $16,886,855. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kroger from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.74.

NYSE KR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 394,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

