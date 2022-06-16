Quent Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $5,172,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $9.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.77. 35,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,040. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

