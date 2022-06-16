Quent Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,225 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,154,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,365,000 after buying an additional 83,522 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,329,250. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.