Quent Capital LLC Invests $8.82 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,848,785. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.