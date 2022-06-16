Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $20,124,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $288.18. The company had a trading volume of 51,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $324.08. The company has a market capitalization of $273.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.