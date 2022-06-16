Quent Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.31. 2,430,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,209,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.74 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.