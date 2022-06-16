Quent Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after buying an additional 768,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,845,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,925. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.17 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

