Quent Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,322 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. 273,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,559,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MGM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.