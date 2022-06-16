Quent Capital LLC Takes $4.12 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 1.1% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.91. 8,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,928. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27.

