Quent Capital LLC Takes $599,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.17. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

