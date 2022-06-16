Quent Capital LLC Takes $752,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 63,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,083,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,511,098 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

