Quent Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,007,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.4% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

IWF stock traded down $7.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,087. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $211.68 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

