Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raiffeisen Bank International from €14.60 ($15.21) to €15.10 ($15.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €16.50 ($17.19) to €15.50 ($16.15) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

RAIFF opened at $12.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

