Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 56,649 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 33,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.16.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $9.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.86. 267,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,575. The company has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

