Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.11. 58,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $242.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.32. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

