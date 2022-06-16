Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,969 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 4.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,193,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 59,989 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $9.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.03. 1,806,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,860,633. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $273.34 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

