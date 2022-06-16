Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $3.31 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. Accenture makes up about 1.9% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Accenture stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,040. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

