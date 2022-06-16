Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.70.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $22.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $503.99. 31,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,846. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $569.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

