Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,538. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.