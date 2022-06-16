Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 73,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,538. The company has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.
In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
