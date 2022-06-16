Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,242,000 after buying an additional 156,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.79. 51,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,617,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

