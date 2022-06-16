Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) rose 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 2,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 40,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $500.94 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.