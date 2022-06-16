RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Update

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

RAVE traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,159. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

