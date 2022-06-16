Ravi Venkatesan Purchases 10,500 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 10,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 80,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,021.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ravi Venkatesan purchased 45,001 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $203,404.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 222,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.04 million, a P/E ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 2.06. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth about $3,634,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

