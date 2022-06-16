Razor Network (RAZOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $203,560.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,151,112 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

